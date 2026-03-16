South Africa: DA Welcomes Interception and Fines Imposed On Four Chinese Fishing Vessels Violating SA's Maritime Laws

press release

Attention Broadcasters: Please find English and Afrikaans soundbites by Andrew de Blocq MP.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the interception and fining of four Chinese fishing vessels by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), under the leadership of Willie Aucamp, in cooperation with the South African Police Service, after the vessels violated South Africa's maritime laws.

The vessels entered South Africa's waters before the necessary authorisations had been granted. Their permit applications were subsequently rejected due to insufficient documentation after the vessels had already entered South Africa's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

While inside the EEZ, the vessels repeatedly switched their Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals off and back on. Continuous AIS broadcasting is required under South African law for safety, monitoring, and maritime security. The deliberate disabling of AIS is therefore highly suspicious and raises legitimate questions about what activities or movements the vessels may have been attempting to conceal.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For years, concerns have been raised that foreign fishing fleets may be operating illegally in South African waters by switching off AIS transponders while inside the EEZ. Although illegal fishing could not be proven in this instance, the behaviour observed in this case underscores the importance of vigilant maritime monitoring and enforcement.

After being escorted to harbour in Cape Town, the vessel owner paid a R400 000 fine imposed by DFFE. The vessels have since departed South African waters.

The DA echoes the sentiment expressed by Minister Aucamp, who stated:

"South Africa will not tolerate the unlawful use of its maritime zones. We remain resolute in safeguarding our marine resources and ensuring that our ports are not perceived as ports of convenience. Compliance with our laws is non-negotiable."

Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing remains one of the most serious threats to the sustainability of South Africa's marine resources. It undermines fisheries management, threatens marine ecosystems, and jeopardises the livelihoods of South Africans who depend on the ocean economy for jobs, food security, and cultural heritage.

This successful interception demonstrates the importance of strong enforcement and coordinated maritime monitoring. South Africa must increase its investment in its maritime surveillance and compliance capacity to ensure that foreign fleets respect our laws and that our marine resources are protected for future generations.