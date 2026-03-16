Tanzania Affirms to Work Closely With Religious Bodies to Safeguard Moral Values, Promote Development

15 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Mpanda — PRIME Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba,said the government will continue to work closely with religious institutions across the country to safeguard peace, strengthen moral values, and promote national development.

Dr Nchemba made the remarks today, March 15, 2026, while delivering greetings during a church service at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (KKKT) Mpanda Town Parish under the Lake Tanganyika Diocese. The service was led by Bishop Imani Ahobokile Chibona.

In his address, the Prime Minister said the government recognizes the significant role played by religious institutions in building a nation guided by faith, love, justice, and accountability.

He also conveyed greetings from the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, noting that she acknowledges the important contribution of religious organizations in maintaining peace, moral values, and national unity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr Nchemba said religious institutions have played a major role in the country's development, particularly in sectors such as education, health, and community upbringing.

Speaking about development initiatives in Katavi Region, the Prime Minister said the Sixth Phase Government continues to invest in key development projects, including water, roads, and energy infrastructure, in order to improve public services.

On the water sector, he said the government is implementing the 28 Towns Water Supply Project. He noted that he had recently laid the foundation stone for a water supply project drawing water from Milala Dam, which is expected to produce 12 million litres of water per day and serve residents of Mpanda Municipality.

In the infrastructure sector, Dr Nchemba said the government has completed the construction of the 352-kilometre Mpanda-Tabora road to tarmac standard, which has contributed to stimulating economic development in the region.

He added that construction of the Mpanda-Uvinza-Kanyani road is ongoing, with implementation currently at 15.7 percent, while the Kagwira-Karema road project is also underway to open up more economic opportunities in the Lake Tanganyika corridor.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.