Tanzania Affirms to Work Closely With Religious Bodies to Safeguard Moral Values, Promote Development

Mpanda — PRIME Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba,said the government will continue to work closely with religious institutions across the country to safeguard peace, strengthen moral values, and promote national development.

Dr Nchemba made the remarks today, March 15, 2026, while delivering greetings during a church service at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (KKKT) Mpanda Town Parish under the Lake Tanganyika Diocese. The service was led by Bishop Imani Ahobokile Chibona.

In his address, the Prime Minister said the government recognizes the significant role played by religious institutions in building a nation guided by faith, love, justice, and accountability.

He also conveyed greetings from the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, noting that she acknowledges the important contribution of religious organizations in maintaining peace, moral values, and national unity.

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Dr Nchemba said religious institutions have played a major role in the country's development, particularly in sectors such as education, health, and community upbringing.

Speaking about development initiatives in Katavi Region, the Prime Minister said the Sixth Phase Government continues to invest in key development projects, including water, roads, and energy infrastructure, in order to improve public services.

On the water sector, he said the government is implementing the 28 Towns Water Supply Project. He noted that he had recently laid the foundation stone for a water supply project drawing water from Milala Dam, which is expected to produce 12 million litres of water per day and serve residents of Mpanda Municipality.

In the infrastructure sector, Dr Nchemba said the government has completed the construction of the 352-kilometre Mpanda-Tabora road to tarmac standard, which has contributed to stimulating economic development in the region.

He added that construction of the Mpanda-Uvinza-Kanyani road is ongoing, with implementation currently at 15.7 percent, while the Kagwira-Karema road project is also underway to open up more economic opportunities in the Lake Tanganyika corridor.