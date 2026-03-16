Tanzania-Kenya Border Is Named a Model in Africa, With Its Demarcation Works Hitting 75%

Moshi — TANZANIA'S Parliamentary Standing Committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the demarcation of the international border between Tanzania and Kenya, where 564 kilometres, equivalent to 75 per cent, have already been marked out of the total 758 kilometres of the land boundary.

Speaking during the committee's visit to the Holili area in Rombo District, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism, Timotheo Mzava, said marking international borders is a complex task and commended the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development for the significant progress achieved.

Mzava noted that the border markers are clearly visible in many sections of the boundary, describing the work completed so far as substantial and commendable.

However, the committee urged the government to expedite the completion of the border demarcation between Tanzania and Kenya. It also expressed expectations of seeing clear financial plans and budget allocations demonstrating the government's commitment to completing the work in the current budget and the 2026/2027 financial year.

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Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Kaspar Mmuya, called on ministry experts to continue educating communities living in border areas about the importance of protecting the country's boundaries.

He emphasised that citizens residing in border regions have a constitutional responsibility to participate in safeguarding national borders, noting that the awareness campaigns aim to make them active participants in that effort.

For his part, the District Commissioner of Rombo District, Raymond Mwangwala, told the parliamentary committee that the border between the two countries in the area remains secure, with residents continuing their economic activities peacefully while maintaining good social relations.

He added that communities from both sides actively participated in the border marking exercise.

According to the African Union Border Programme, the Tanzania-Kenya border has been cited as a model in Africa due to its effective management and cooperation between the two countries.