Angola, DR Congo and South Africa Sign Tripartite Mechanism for Dialogue and Cooperation

Luanda — The Republics of Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Africa signed Friday, in Pretoria, a legal instrument aimed at strengthening political, diplomatic and economic cooperation between the three countries.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to ANGOP, the agreement establishes the Tripartite Mechanism for Dialogue and Cooperation, an initiative that aims to consolidate the strategic partnership between the three nations and promote greater coordination on matters of common interest.

The signing took place at the facilities of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The document was signed by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, the DRC Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Noëlla Ayeganagato Nakwipone, and the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

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The instrument aims to support the consolidation of peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo and to promote regular political dialogue and strengthened cooperation among the signatory states in various sectors, in accordance with national laws and the principles established in the agreement.

The legal tool also aims to strengthen the link between peace and security, economic and social development, and respect for human rights and international law and provides for the promotion of joint projects that contribute to sustainable economic development and regional integration.

The Tripartite Mechanism will have an institutional structure consisting of a Summit of Heads of State, a Tripartite Council of Ministers, a Meeting of Senior Officials, and a Tripartite Committee of Focal Points. These bodies are responsible for providing strategic guidance, political coordination, and technical monitoring of approved initiatives.

Its presidency will rotate among the three countries every two years. Periodic meetings will be held to evaluate activities and approve new cooperation initiatives.

According to the memorandum, the instrument will enter into force after the parties formally notify each other of their compliance with their respective internal legal requirements. The instrument will initially be in effect for six years and will automatically renew for equal periods by agreement between the states.

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The establishment of this mechanism demonstrates Angola's, the Democratic Republic of Congo's, and South Africa's commitment to strengthening strategic dialogue, promoting regional stability, and fostering economic development opportunities in Southern Africa and the Great Lakes region.ART/AMP