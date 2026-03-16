Angola: Pope's Visit Strengthens Christian Cooperation - Religious Leaders

Ondjiva — Leaders of different religious denominations in the province of Cunene on Sunday said the visit the Pope Leo XIV will pay to Angola, from April 18 to 21, will strengthen the promotion of cooperation and unity among Christian churches in the country.

Speaking to ANGOP, the interlocutors stated that the Pope is a figure of great importance to the Catholic community and other religious congregations.

For the representative of the Evangelical Baptist Church (IEBA) in Cunene, Nsumbo Manuel, the presence of the Holy Father is a moment of hope, renewal of faith in God and reflection on the construction of a harmonious society.

"Angola is a nation deeply marked by belief in God. Faith continues to be a force that inspires, promotes hope and moral values, as well as encourages commitment to the common good," he said.

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The religious leader added that regardless of religious differences, Christians share essential principles found in the Holy Bible, such as love for one's neighbor, the promotion of peace, the defense of human dignity, and the practice of social justice.

Accordingly, he hoped that the Pope's visit would inspire the Angolan people to renew their faith, strengthen the bonds of peaceful coexistence, and reaffirms the values that contribute to a more just, supportive, and fraternal society.

Antonio Chivinga, the pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Cunene, said that the Pope is a global entity representing the leadership of one of the world's largest secular churches.

He emphasized that the arrival of Leo XIV will bring greater visibility to the country, as it will be at the center of world conversations, further enhancing its international diplomacy.

The representative of the Council of Christian Churches in Angola (CICA) in Cunene, João Gimbi, said he expects a message of comfort, hope, and salvation that will fuel the expectations of the Angolan people and Africa in general.

Pope Leo XIV will tour four African countries, including Algeria, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea.

In Angola, the agenda includes masses in Luanda, Muxima, Icolo e Bengo province, and Saurimo (Lunda-Sul), where he will also visit a nursing home, in addition to meetings with Angolan state and religious entities.

This will be the third time a Pope has visited Angola, after John Paul II in 1992 and Benedict XVI in 2009. FI/LHE/FMA/ART/AMP