Angolan Politician Moises Cachipaco Dies

14 March 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — Angolan politician Moises Americo Cachipaco passed away on Saturday due to illness at the Walter Strangway Hospital in Cuito, Bie Province.

Cachipaco was known for his contributions to administrative development in Bie. He served as the municipal administrator of Cuito, Andulo, and Catabola.

He also held the positions of provincial director of culture and secretary for information, propaganda, and political education of the ruling MPLA in this central province of the country.

In a condolence note obtained by ANGOP, the Bie government lamented the politician's death, describing him as an exemplary son of the province who dedicated himself to the cause of the Angolan homeland from a young age. He diligently and devotedly held various positions in the local government. PLB/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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