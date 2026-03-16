Somalia: Somaliland Coast Guard Warns Public of Rough Seas Ahead of Eid Holidays

Hargeisa — The Somaliland Coast Guard has issued a warning to residents and seafarers along the country's coastline, urging caution as rough sea conditions are forecast in the coming days ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holidays.

In a statement released by the Coast Guard Command Headquarters, the maritime authority said weather forecasts indicate that sea waves along Somaliland's coast could reach heights of up to 1.8 meters between March 14 and March 20, 2026, potentially creating hazardous conditions for small vessels and coastal activities.

The advisory noted that several coastal areas could be affected by the rough seas, including Lawyo-cado, Saylac, Lughaya, Ceel-Sheikh, Bulaxaar, Berbera, Ceel-Daraad, Karin, Xiis, Maydh, and Laas-Qorey.

"The Somaliland Coast Guard calls on all citizens to be aware of the dangers of the sea during this period and to avoid unnecessary travel by small boats," the statement said.

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Authorities also urged fishermen and maritime operators to carefully assess vessel safety, including draft, beam and length, before entering the sea during the forecast period.

The warning comes as many families traditionally travel to coastal areas during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, prompting officials to stress the importance of safety and preparedness.

"Citizen safety is a shared responsibility. Please respect the risks of the sea," the statement added.

The advisory was issued by Admiral Ahmed Hurre Haariye, Commander of the Somaliland Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard also reminded the public to remain cautious near coastal waters and follow safety guidance during the holiday period.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)