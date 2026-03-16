Kenya: Deputy President Spouse Leads Community Push to Clean Up Dandora

In a vibrant display of community-led environmental action, Spouse of the Deputy President Dr. Joyce Kithure joined the residents of Dandora to spearhead a massive clean-up exercise under the SaVE Communities Initiative.

The event, which brought together county officials, youth groups, and environmental partners, marks a pivotal moment in the fight against urban pollution and public health risks in Nairobi's high-density areas.

The SaVE Communities Initiative (Science Adding Value to the Environment) is built on the premise that innovation and community action are the dual engines of environmental transformation.

While addressing the crowd, Dr. Kithure emphasised that the initiative is not just a cleaning drive but also a public health intervention.

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"Environmental pollution is not just an environmental issue; it is a public health concern that affects families, children, and the future of our nation," Dr. Kithure stated.

Dandora has long struggled with the weight of waste management challenges. Dr. Kithure pointed out that uncollected garbage and blocked drainage systems do more than just ruin the city's aesthetics.

She underscored that the fallout from poor waste management is both immediate and devastating. Beyond the physical destruction, she warned that stagnant waste becomes a breeding ground for life-threatening waterborne diseases like Cholera and Typhoid.

Dr. Kithure further emphasised that the community's youth bear the heaviest burden, as children remain the most vulnerable to the long-term health risks posed by environmental neglect and poor sanitation.

During the exercise, it was noted that the clean-up exercise in Dandora is part of a broader environmental campaign under the SaVE Communities Initiative that is set to expand across several neighbourhoods in Nairobi.

Similar activities will be rolled out in areas including Kawangware, Mathare, Kibra, Korogocho, Mukuru and the Nairobi Central Business District as part of efforts to restore cleanliness and promote sustainable waste management across the capital.

"Nairobi is our capital city, and its cleanliness reflects who we are as a nation," she added, thanking the youth groups and volunteers for proving that unity is the most effective tool for change.