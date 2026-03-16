South Africa: Limpopo Authorities on High Alert Over Flooding - South African News Briefs - March 16, 2026

Limpopo Authorities on High Alert Over Flooding

Limpopo authorities are on high alert as heavy rainfall continues to cause flooding across parts of the province, reports EWN. Heavy rainfall over the past two days has damaged roads and submerged some low-lying bridges in districts including Vhembe, Waterberg, and Mopani. Mudslides have also been reported along the R523 between Khalavha and Sibasa, while parts of the R33 in Waterberg have also been affected. Rising river levels have forced the temporary closure of the Pafuri and Giriyondo border posts between South Africa and Mozambique. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also warned that Limpopo could continue to experience heavy rainfall until the end of March.

Witness F Returns to Madlanga Commission

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, known as Witness F, is set to return to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to continue his cross-examination, reports SABC News. Witness F could not proceed with his testimony last month after he was hospitalised. He has linked suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to the attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. He is also believed to be the link between General Sibiya and murder accused Katiso "KT" Molefe. He previously testified that Sibiya instructed him to invite Matlala to a home event in 2024. The event was also attended by suspended organised crime head Richard Shiburi. Meanwhile, a suspect arrested in connection with the killing of former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officer Marius van der Merwe is expected to appear in the Brakpan Magistrate's Court. Van der Merwe, who testified before the commission as Witness D about alleged corruption within the department, was shot dead in front of his family in December.

Gayton McKenzie Launches Joshlin Smith Foundation

Gayton McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance, has launched the Joshlin Smith Foundation, two years after six-year-old Joshlin Smith disappeared from her home in Saldanha Bay, reports EWN. The initiative aims to support the search for missing children and assist affected families. In 2025, Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith, along with Jacquin 'Boeta' Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn, were convicted of kidnapping and child trafficking related to the case. McKenzie said new information has emerged that could help advance the search for Joshlin. He said that the foundation will support efforts to find other missing children.

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