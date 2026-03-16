Madagascar Anti-Corruption Chief Appointed as New PM

Madagascar's strongman leader has appointed Mamitiana Rajaonarison as PM days after dismissing the last government. Rajaonarison previously led the country's financial intelligence and money laundering watchdog.

Madagascar's anti-corruption chief Mamitiana Rajaonarison has been appointed as the country's new prime minister, President Michael Randrianirina announced on Sunday.

It comes after the strongman sacked the last prime minister and his cabinet on Tuesday.

"The Malagasy nation needs bold decisions. We are now at a turning point," the president said in a televised address on Sunday.

"This country needs a person of integrity, a person of principle, incorruptible and who cannot be bought with money."

Rajaonarison himself did not immediately comment on the news of his appointment.

What do we know about Mamitiana Rajaonarison?

Since 2021, Rajaonarison has led the Financial Intelligence Unit (SAMIFIN), which combats illicit financial flows, money laundering and terrorism financing.

Prior to that he held a number of senior roles at Madagascar's Anti-Corruption Bureau (BIANCO).

He will oversee the government during a time of uncertainty. Interim president Randrianirina, a colonel who took power off the back of the country's Gen Z protests in October last year, promised a string of reforms and has courted closer ties with Russia.

He has announced plans for broad national consultations in 2026 to draft a new constitution, with presidential elections set for late 2027.

Edited by: Alex Berry