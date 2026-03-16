Kenya: President Ruto Begins Western Kenya Tour With Infrastructure Inspection

16 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kakamega — William Ruto has begun a five-day development tour across Western Kenya, starting with an inspection visit in Kakamega County.

The President arrived in the county on Sunday evening where he toured the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion works at Kakamega Airstrip.

According to the Head of State, the upgrade of the airstrip is a strategic project aimed at improving regional air connectivity while also supporting trade, tourism, and economic growth in the wider Western Kenya region.

The expansion works are expected to modernize the facility and enhance its capacity to handle more flights and passengers, providing faster access to the region for investors, tourists, and business travelers.

The tour marks the beginning of a series of development engagements across several counties in Western Kenya where the President is expected to inspect ongoing government projects and launch new initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic development.

The visit is also seen as part of the government's broader agenda to strengthen regional infrastructure and improve connectivity between counties.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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