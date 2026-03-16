Kenya: Opposition Leaders Condemn Alleged Illegal Takeover of Raphael Tuju Property

16 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Murang'a — Leaders of the United Alternative Government have strongly condemned what they described as the invasion and unlawful possession of property belonging to former Cabinet minister Raphael Tuju, alleging the involvement of senior government officials.

The leaders made the remarks during an interdenominational church service held at Kitharani Grounds.

Led by Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), the opposition coalition insisted that any action involving the disputed property must strictly follow legal procedures.

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Gachagua argued that the President is the only authority who can mandate police to act in such a matter, and any directive must involve direct communication from the Head of State.

Gachagua also launched a sharp attack on William Ruto, accusing him of presiding over a struggling economy and focusing excessively on business ventures instead of governance.

According to the former deputy president, the President has allegedly expanded personal commercial interests across multiple sectors while key public services, including healthcare, continue to deteriorate.

Echoing similar sentiments, Eugene Wamalwa, leader of the Democratic Action Party-Kenya, accused the government of introducing controversial investors into the country.

Wamalwa claimed the administration had brought in a "corrupt influence similar to Adani," alleging attempts to quietly reintroduce the investor through undisclosed arrangements.

Meanwhile, Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya, also condemned the alleged land grabbing incident involving Tuju.

Musyoka called on authorities to follow proper legal channels in enforcing court orders and resolving property disputes.

He further stressed the importance of media independence, expressing confidence that the country's institutions could be restored if reforms were implemented.

The leaders said the issue surrounding Tuju's property highlights broader concerns about governance, rule of law, and the protection of private property rights in the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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