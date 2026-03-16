Sudan: Khartoum State Commemorates Anniversary of Rebel Militia Expulsion

Khartoum, 15-3-2026 (SUNA) - The Government of Khartoum State marked the anniversary of the expulsion of rebel militias from Khartoum during a meeting held on Sunday, chaired by Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza. Government members prayed for the souls of the martyrs of the War of Dignity, invoked God's healing for the wounded, and wished a victorious return for prisoners, the missing, and those abducted. The meeting also paid tribute to the Armed Forces and their supporting units, which continue to fight on all fronts to liberate the country from rebellion and its collaborators.

The official spokesperson of the state government, Acting Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Al-Tayib Saad-Eddin, stated that the meeting devoted its deliberations to organizing general arrangements in support of the work of the Higher Committee for Preparing the General Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, in anticipation of a significant return of citizens following the Eid Al-Fir holiday.

The spokesperson added that the acting ministers, executive directors of localities, and secretaries-general of the higher councils presented reports covering preparations for implementing this year's plan to meet commitments related to citizens' services and the rehabilitation of infrastructure.