South Africa: Pimville Man Left Factory Job to Build Candle Brand From R2,000

Makatu Tshivhula, 27, left his candle factory job in 2021 and opened his own shop in Pimville, Soweto, with R2,000.

The Light Candles business now employs four full-time workers and one part-time worker, with candles stocked in Gauteng Spar stores.

Makatu Tshivhula, 27, left his job at a candle manufacturing factory in 2021 to start his own business in Pimville, Soweto. His shop, The Light Candles, operates from 10556 Msilinga Street in Pimville Zone 3.

Tshivhula says unemployment pushed him to take the risk and start his own business.

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"It's connected to my purpose of healing and restoring hope," he said.

Customers helped the business grow by supporting it and spreading the word.

"I started with R2,000 and customers have been the main source of fund raising," he said.

The candles are now stocked in selected Spar stores in Gauteng. Customers can also visit the shop or place orders directly.

"People can place an order as well as come buy at our shop," he said.

The business now employs four full-time workers and one part-time worker.

"The business has managed to provide an income for myself and family as well as for the families of those we employ," he said.

Tshivhula says many of his customers use candles for spiritual journeys, and he enjoys meeting them at the shop.

"I get to have insight on how spirituality works," he said.

His goal is to build Africa's number one candle brand. He also hopes to one day build a large manufacturing factory.

Market access remains a challenge as the business tries to get into more supermarkets and retail stores across the country.

His advice to young entrepreneurs: "Start small but think big, start with what you have, God will provide along the way."