Ethiopia: PM Abiy Urges Responsible Fuel Use Amid Middle East Crisis

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on fuel distributors, stations and consumers to use petroleum products responsibly as disruptions linked to the crisis in the Middle East affect global oil supply.

In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister said countries that depend on imported oil are facing difficulties securing adequate supplies due to the ongoing tensions in the region.

He urged all stakeholders to use fuel carefully until the situation stabilizes and normal supply conditions return.

"Due to the crisis in the Middle East, countries that buy and use oil have had difficulty finding supply. Until the problem is resolved and we return to a normal oil supply system, we must use oil economically and prioritize basic needs," PM Abiy said.

The Premier also called on fuel distributors and service stations to act responsibly while ensuring that available supplies are directed toward essential services and priority needs.

He further reminded consumers to avoid unnecessary consumption and to use fuel prudently during the current period of uncertainty in the global oil market.