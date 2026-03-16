Kenya: NYS Opens Nationwide Recruitment

Nairobi — The National Youth Service (NYS) has officially launched its nationwide recruitment exercise, inviting young Kenyans to join the ranks and contribute to national development.

The recruitment, which began on Monday, will run until March 21 at sub-county recruitment centres across the country.

NYS is calling on eligible youth between the ages of 18 and 24 to take advantage of this opportunity to serve the nation while acquiring valuable skills, discipline, and training.

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"Join us and take the first step towards building your future and contributing to national development," the Service urged in a statement.

Established on September 1, 1964, under Chapter 208 of the Laws of Kenya, NYS was created to train young citizens for national service and deploy them for tasks of national importance.

Over the years, the Service has contributed significantly to youth training and public works, though administrative reorganizations previously limited its autonomy and governance.

In response to challenges such as youth unemployment and economic inequality, the Government of Kenya enacted the National Youth Service Act, 2018, which formally re-established NYS as a uniformed and disciplined service with corporate status.

The Act also created the National Youth Service Council for policy oversight and designated the Commandant General as the Service's CEO and Accounting Officer.

The recruitment process is open, transparent, and voluntary.

Selected youth undergo a six-month basic paramilitary training at NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil and Naivasha, designed to instill discipline, resilience, and patriotism.

Upon completion, recruits transition into the National Service phase, serving in NYS Camps across the country in activities such as security services, road construction, agribusiness, and environmental conservation.

Following the National Service programme, recruits proceed to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at NYS institutions, where they can earn artisan, craft, technician, or diploma qualifications.

Currently, NYS operates 22 camps and 17 TVET institutions nationwide.

The NYS Strategic Plan FY 2023/2024-2027/2028 aims to expand recruitment to 100,000 young people annually by 2027/2028, ensuring more youth gain skills, work experience, and opportunities for national service.