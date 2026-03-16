Somalia: Clashes Erupt in Baidoa Between Southwest State Forces and Opposition-Linked Fighters

16 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, March 16 — Heavy fighting broke out on Monday in Baidoa between security forces loyal to the Southwest State of Somalia and fighters said to be aligned with opposition groups, witnesses said.

Residents told local broadcaster Shabelle Media Network that intense gunfire could be heard across several neighbourhoods of the town, which serves as the interim administrative capital of the regional state.

"The sound of heavy weapons is being heard from multiple areas inside the city," one eyewitness said, adding that the clashes had triggered fear among civilians.

Reports also indicated that some residents in the affected districts had begun fleeing their homes after government forces were said to have deployed heavy weaponry during the confrontation.

There was no immediate official comment from authorities in the Southwest State of Somalia on the cause of the fighting or possible casualties.

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