Kenya: Mudavadi Secures Deal Barring Recruitment of Kenyans Into Russian Army

Nairobi — Kenyans will no longer be eligible for enlistment into the Russian military following diplomatic discussions between Musalia Mudavadi and Sergey Lavrov.

The development follows concerns raised by the government over reports that several Kenyan nationals had been recruited to serve in the armed forces of Russia, with some reportedly deployed in areas affected by the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine.

The agreement reached during the talks will ensure that Kenyan citizens are no longer recruited into the Russian military, addressing fears about the safety and welfare of Kenyans who had travelled abroad seeking employment opportunities.

The issue had drawn national attention after reports emerged that some Kenyans had joined foreign military ranks through recruitment arrangements that were not clearly regulated.

Mudavadi said the discussions with Sergey Lavrov were aimed at protecting Kenyan citizens and ensuring that proper diplomatic channels are followed in matters involving foreign military service.

The government has previously warned citizens against engaging in irregular recruitment schemes abroad, especially those linked to military service in conflict zones.

The government reiterated that it remains committed to safeguarding the rights, safety, and welfare of Kenyans overseas, urging citizens seeking employment abroad to use verified and lawful channels.