Kenyan Farm Exports to Enter China Duty-Free From May

Nairobi — Kenya will begin exporting agricultural products to China duty-free starting May 1, 2026, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Kagwe made the announcement after meeting Guo Haiyan, saying the move marks the implementation phase of trade agreements secured following President William Ruto's state visit to China.

The CS said the removal of tariffs forms part of broader commitments between Kenya and China aimed at deepening agricultural trade and expanding market access for Kenyan products.

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"This is the implementation stage of agreements that were carried forward by His Excellency President William Ruto during his visit to China. It opens a major opportunity for Kenyan farmers and exporters to access one of the world's largest markets," Kagwe said.

Under the new arrangement, Kenyan agricultural products will now enter China at zero tariff, removing duties that previously reduced the competitiveness of Kenyan exports in the Chinese market.

Products expected to benefit from the duty-free access include tea, coffee, fresh and frozen avocados, macadamia nuts, flowers, fresh horticultural produce, vegetables and herbs, as well as other agricultural commodities produced across the country.

Previously, several Kenyan agricultural exports entering China attracted import duties depending on the product category. Tea and coffee products faced tariffs of about 6 to 15 percent, while nuts such as macadamia attracted duties of roughly 10 to 15 percent. Fresh horticultural produce and vegetables often attracted tariffs ranging between 10 and 25 percent, while cut flowers faced tariffs of about 4 percent.

The elimination of these tariffs is expected to significantly boost the competitiveness of Kenyan agricultural products in the Chinese market of more than 1.4 billion consumers.

Ambassador Guo noted that agricultural trade between the two countries has been steadily growing, adding that Kenya is already an important agricultural exporter to China.

She revealed that in 2025 Kenya's exports of coffee and tea to China reached $24.46 million, accounting for 10.8 percent of Kenya's agricultural exports to China, representing a year-on-year growth of 8.8 percent.