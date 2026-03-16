Kenya: Gilbert Deya's Widow Mary Found Dead in Bondo, Nine Months After His Death

Nairobi — Mary Deya, widow of the late controversial "Miracle Babies" preacher Gilbert Deya, has been found dead at her home in Bondo.

Police confirmed the discovery, though the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear and investigations have been launched.

Her death comes nine months after Gilbert Deya died in a road accident.

The preacher had gained international notoriety for the so-called "miracle babies" scandal, which drew scrutiny from both Kenyan and UK authorities over allegations that babies were fraudulently presented to infertile couples as miraculous births.

Police in Bondo said they are gathering statements from relatives and neighbors while awaiting further examination of the body.