Namibia: Alleged Food Poisoning Takes 130 Omuthiya Inmates to Hospital

About 130 inmates from the Omuthiya police holding cells were transported to the Omuthiya District Hospital on Sunday for showing symptoms of suspected food poisoning.

According to an anonymous source, inmates were allegedly vomiting and had diarrhoea, with some feeling cold and shivering, after eating food served to them.

Oshikoto police commander Ndeshihafela Iifo had confirmed the incident to The Namibian, but could not confirm whether it was food poisoning.

"I cannot confirm if it is food poisoning because I did not get a report from the doctor confirming it. All I can confirm is that inmates went for a medical checkup," she says.

Iifo says the inmates received medical treatment at the hospital and were later returned to their holding cells.

Chief inspector Heinz Nakashani could not be reached for comment.