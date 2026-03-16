South Africa: Criminals Break Into Motherwell Clinic Leaving Hundreds Without Medical Care

The burglary at Motherwell Community Health Centre in Gqeberha forced some services to close and sent staff for counselling on Friday.

Emergency patients in Gqeberha were sent to Dora Nginza Hospital, and doctors from the Motherwell clinic were moved there to help.

Criminals broke into the Motherwell Community Health Centre in Gqeberha's Motherwell township in the early hours of Friday morning. They stole several computers and other equipment, and caused damage to parts of the building.

The Eastern Cape health department confirmed the burglary. The incident left workers shaken. Some staff asked for counselling before they could return to night duty. Others called in sick for the day shift.

Services in some units had to stop temporarily because of the disruption.

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"This has unfortunately resulted in temporary service disruptions in certain units, including the Trauma and Midwife Obstetric Unit," the department said.

Emergency medical services were told to take patients to Dora Nginza Hospital instead. Doctors from the Motherwell Community Health Centre were also sent to the hospital to help treat patients.

Repair work started immediately after the break-in. Teams fixed damaged doors and gates, secured entrances to the building, installed new security locks and strengthened access control measures.

"The safety of healthcare workers, patients and public assets remains a priority," the department said.

Officials are working with the Motherwell clinic committee, the local ward councillor and community groups to address safety concerns. The department is also speaking with SAPS about the crime.

A meeting between district health leaders and SAPS has been planned to discuss stronger security at health facilities.

"Criminal acts against health facilities do not only damage property; they directly affect communities who rely on our services for health and often life saving care," the department said.