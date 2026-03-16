Ugandans Using Fake Documents to Apply for US Visas Risk Ban As Embassy, Police Tighten Noose

The US Embassy in Uganda and Police have warned Ugandans against using forged document to apply for US visas or else they risk being blacklisted.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the regional security officer at the US Embassy in Uganda, James Bloomer said since July last year, at least 43 Ugandans who have presented forged documents have been arrested and handed over to police but noted these have since been blacklisted.

"Once we get you with fraudulent documents, you risk your future. You might not be considered for visa again any other time," Bloomer said.

"When you apply for visa don't give false documents like fraudulent birth certificate, if you want to go to university in us don't show up with fake documents, it will stop you from getting a visa."

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He warned those who might want to try to use forged documents while applying for visas that they will be detected since the embassy has a robust system.

"Don't use fraudulent documents because we have a team that does nothing, but look through documents to see people who lie or use fraudulent documents," he said.

The US last year tightened the noose around a number of foreigners, including Ugandans seeking to enter the country.

For Ugandans, those applying for visas to the US , a visa bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 is required to be paid and consular officers determine the amount during the visa interview.

This is meant for individuals with a higher risk of not returning home.

Speaking on Monday, the regional security officer at the US Embassy in Uganda said the amount is only payable after one has been issued the visa.

He warned Ugandans against falling prey to conmen who might ask that the amount be paid before visas are issued to them.

The official from the US embassy said those who finally get visas should follow instructions .

"If you get the privilege to travel to the US, follow instructions while in US like how long you are supposed to stay. Don't stay longer. It is an agreement between you and the US government to follow the rules of the visa. You therefore have to follow the rules of the visa."

Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, warned Ugandans against falling victim to conmen who might ask them to pay to facilitate acquisition of visas.

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"These target people who are green about processes, are in a state of urgency, want shortcuts, who are very trusting and some who are very desperate for solutions. They tend to look believable and use forged identity cards, fake introduction letters and unofficial phone number and social media accounts. Once they receive money they disappear or keep asking for more leaving victim ashamed to report," Rusoke said.

" We want to reassure public that genuine public officials don't ask for money."

He asked members of the public to report such cases to police.