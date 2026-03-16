Uganda: Fire Guts Several Stalls At Katwe Market, Traders Count Losses

16 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

Traders in Katwe Market in Kampala are counting heavy losses after a fire broke out on March 15, 2026, destroying several stalls and leaving many merchants with nothing to salvage.

The fire is believed to have started around 11:00 pm, when most traders had closed their businesses and left the market. By the time nearby residents noticed the flames, the fire had already spread to multiple stalls.

Joseph Nsambu, chairperson of traders operating in the market's lock-up shops, said many traders lost all their merchandise in the blaze.

The densely packed market, known for its metal workshops, food vendors, and small retail businesses, suffered significant damage, with several wooden stalls completely burnt.

Nsambu said traders suspect the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault after power reportedly went off and returned shortly before the flames started.

Most affected traders had already gone home, making it difficult for anyone to respond quickly and save property.

By morning, traders gathered at the market to assess the damage, surveying the burnt stalls and ashes of their merchandise. Authorities had not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the fire at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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