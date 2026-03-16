Uganda: Women Activists Call for Urgent Cyber Law Reforms Amid Rising Online Gender-Based Violence

Women's rights activists have called for urgent reforms to Uganda's cyber laws, warning that existing legislation is failing to address the growing threat of technology-facilitated gender-based violence and emerging risks linked to artificial intelligence.

Legal and digital rights advocates say gaps in the Computer Misuse Act have left victims of online abuse particularly women and girls without adequate protection as digital harassment, misinformation and AI-generated content become increasingly common.

Speaking on the issue, Yasmin Ahmed, a lawyer from the Femtech Law Initiative, said Uganda's cyber laws must be amended to reflect the realities of modern technology and online abuse.

Ahmed said the current legislation does not sufficiently address practices such as misinformation, doxing and the misuse of artificial intelligence.

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She explained that doxing involves the malicious release of a person's private information online without consent, including home addresses, telephone numbers and personal photographs.

According to Ahmed, such incidents are becoming increasingly common, exposing victims to harassment, threats and public humiliation.

"These are things that are happening every day, yet they are not properly addressed by the law," Ahmed said, noting that women and girls are often the most affected.

She also raised concerns over the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence tools in Uganda without clear legal and ethical guidelines to regulate their use.

Ahmed said AI is already being used in workplaces, courts and daily communication, but the country lacks policies that ensure accountability, transparency and responsible deployment of the technology.

"We use AI every day, but the question is how it is being used," she said, calling for guidelines on ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Ahmed warned that the absence of regulation has created space for the spread of AI-generated deepfakes and other harmful digital content.

She highlighted the growing circulation of AI-generated child sexual abuse material online as a major concern requiring urgent attention from policymakers and law enforcement authorities.

Ahmed also criticised the limited involvement of civil society organisations in discussions about artificial intelligence governance in Uganda.

She noted that although the government has established an AI task force to guide policy development, organisations that work directly with victims of online abuse have largely been excluded from the process.

According to her, civil society organisations have valuable insights because they engage daily with communities affected by digital violence.

Ahmed said inclusive consultations would help policymakers better understand the nature of online abuse and craft more effective laws.

She noted that she and other advocates have undergone training in AI governance and ethical AI through international institutions such as the International Telecommunication Union.

Ahmed said the expertise gained through such programmes could help Uganda design stronger policies and legal frameworks to regulate artificial intelligence.

Beyond legal reforms, Ahmed stressed the need for training law enforcement officers to better understand and investigate technology-related crimes.

She said victims who report online harassment or digital abuse often encounter police officers who lack the technical knowledge required to handle such cases.

"There is no point in creating laws that law enforcement does not understand or cannot enforce," she said.

Ahmed urged authorities to provide specialised training to police and other justice sector actors so they can properly investigate digital crimes and support victims.

She also called for the adoption of survivor-centred approaches when handling cases of online abuse.

According to Ahmed, some victims face ridicule or dismissal when they attempt to report incidents, discouraging others from seeking justice.

She further condemned the culture of victim blaming that often surrounds cases of technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

Ahmed said victims--particularly women--are frequently blamed when intimate images or personal information are leaked online.

"In many cases, people focus on the victim instead of the person who actually committed the abuse," she said, stressing that accountability should be directed at perpetrators.

Ahmed warned that technology-facilitated gender-based violence remains widely underestimated despite its growing impact on women and girls.

She urged lawmakers to prioritise the issue and involve civil society groups when drafting or amending laws to ensure emerging technological threats are properly addressed.

Digital rights advocates say the problem is compounded by broader structural challenges affecting women's participation in digital spaces.

Diana Karungi, the Chief Executive Officer of Internet for Her, said women in Uganda are increasingly facing harassment and intimidation online, pushing many out of digital platforms.

Karungi said technology-facilitated gender-based violence is widening the country's digital gender divide and limiting women's participation in online discussions and opportunities.

She cited findings from UN Women released ahead of the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which show that 58 percent of women globally have experienced some form of digital violence.

Karungi said Uganda has been identified as one of the countries where cases of online gender-based violence are rapidly increasing.

She explained that technology-facilitated gender-based violence can take many forms, including cyberbullying, cyberstalking, threats of violence, doxing and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

According to Karungi, the situation is worsened by the digital gender divide in Uganda, where many women lack access to digital tools or the knowledge required to use them safely.

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"Many women may own devices but lack the knowledge to navigate digital spaces responsibly and securely," she said.

Karungi added that social and cultural norms also discourage women from participating in digital spaces, as technology is often perceived as a male-dominated field.

She noted that online body-shaming and harassment discourage women from engaging in political and civic discussions on digital platforms.

Karungi also raised concerns about the enforcement of cyber laws in Uganda, saying existing legislation is often applied inconsistently.

She said some victims are unable to pursue justice because they lack the financial resources, influence or support needed to navigate the legal system.

Karungi further noted that many cyber laws in Uganda are outdated and have not kept pace with the rapid development of digital technologies, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence.

She called for stronger legal protections for women online, improved digital literacy and reforms to ensure cyber laws are effectively enforced.

Karungi said addressing technology-facilitated gender-based violence requires coordinated efforts from government, civil society organisations, law enforcement agencies and the technology sector.

Without urgent action, activists warn that online spaces may continue to become increasingly hostile for women and girls, undermining efforts to promote digital inclusion and gender equality in Uganda.