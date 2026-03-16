Uganda: Teachers Urged to Innovate As Kabale University Marks Mathematics Day

Kabale University has called on teachers to adopt creative and practical teaching methods to effectively implement the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC), particularly in mathematics.

Speaking during celebrations of the International Day of Mathematics at Kikungiri Hall on the university's main campus, senior lecturer Dr Damian Kajunguri, a mathematical epidemiology expert, highlighted the challenges of implementing CBC.

He noted that the curriculum, which emphasizes hands-on learning, is resource-intensive and requires innovative approaches to teaching.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Teachers need to find ways of sourcing or improvising teaching materials at minimal or no cost so that students can fully benefit from the learning process," Dr Kajunguri said.

"Innovation plays a crucial role in implementing the curriculum, encouraging teachers to create classroom activities that actively involve learners in practical tasks and problem-solving exercises. Allowing learners to present their work to classmates helps build their confidence while strengthening their understanding of mathematical concepts."

Dr Kajunguri recommended project-based learning, where students tackle mathematics projects demonstrating real-life applications of mathematical ideas.

He also emphasized designing assessment activities that challenge learners to solve problems within their communities.

"The importance of continuous assessment cannot be overstated. Peer assessment is a useful strategy for fostering teamwork and critical thinking among students," he added.

He further urged teachers to reflect on the opportunities they provide students each time they enter the classroom, stressing that the ultimate goal of teaching mathematics is to equip learners with skills to solve everyday problems.

Kabale University joined the global community in celebrating the International Day of Mathematics under the theme, "Mathematics and Hope: Promoting Mathematics in the Kigezi Region."

The annual March 14 event highlights the vital role mathematics plays in education, innovation, and addressing societal challenges.