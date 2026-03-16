Uganda: Kabale University Celebrates International Day of Mathematics, Encourages Hope and Innovation

Kabale University joined the global community in commemorating the International Day of Mathematics, using the occasion to encourage appreciation of mathematics as a source of hope, innovation, and practical solutions to societal challenges.

The celebrations, held under the theme "Mathematics and Hope: Promoting Mathematics in the Kigezi Region," are observed worldwide on March 14 each year.

During the event, the Associate Dean of the Faculty of Science, Dr. Proscovia Namayanja, described mathematicians as individuals who embody hope through their persistence and dedication to solving real-world problems.

She emphasized that mathematics is present in nearly every aspect of life and encouraged both students and the community to embrace it as a problem-solving tool.

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"There is need for stronger career guidance in schools, particularly at the secondary level. Students should align their career ambitions with the subjects they choose to study. Early guidance helps learners make informed academic decisions and better prepare for future opportunities," Dr. Namayanja stated.

The Head of the Department of Mathematics, Dr. Sarah Nakato, highlighted that the International Day of Mathematics, established by UNESCO, aims to bring together mathematicians and enthusiasts worldwide.

She said the celebrations are intended to inspire students, foster collaboration, and strengthen young people's interest in mathematics.

Over eight secondary schools from the Kigezi region, including Kigezi High School, Kabale Secondary School, and Rock High School, participated in the event.

Students had the opportunity to interact with university mathematicians, gain insights into improving their performance, and develop a stronger interest in mathematics from the secondary school level.

Dr Nakato also addressed challenges affecting female students, noting that some girls may avoid mathematics due to negative perceptions about the subject.

She encouraged girls to pursue mathematics with confidence, citing examples of those who have excelled.

The President of the Kabale University Mathematics Enthusiasts (KUME), Badru Ddamulira, explained that such events expose students to global opportunities and demonstrate that education extends beyond a single level, encouraging higher academic pursuits and international engagement.

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The celebrations also marked the official launch of the Kabale University Mathematics Enthusiasts (KUME), a student-led platform aimed at promoting interest and participation in mathematics.

The initiative will organise academic discussions, mentorship programs, and outreach activities to secondary schools across the Kigezi region.

The event concluded with a call for stronger partnerships between universities and secondary schools to motivate more learners to embrace mathematics as a discipline offering hope, innovation, and solutions to societal problems.