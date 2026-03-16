Uganda: Buganda Schools' Sports Competitions to Conclude At Kawanda SS

The Buganda Minister for Sports, Youths and Talents, Robert Serwanga, has lauded the growing participation and impressive talent demonstrated by students in this year's Buganda schools' sports competitions.

"Besides the rising number of students participating in different sports, the level of talent they have displayed gives us hope for the future of sports," Serwanga said, commending both participants and their schools for fostering athletic and mental abilities.

He encouraged parents to actively involve their children in sports activities, stressing that even games that are less physically demanding, such as omweso, chess, or scrabble, help learners develop strategic thinking and social interaction skills.

"Parents should try to ensure that their children participate in some form of sport. Even if a child cannot take part in physically demanding games such as football or athletics, they can participate in mind games which help them interact with others and develop their thinking abilities," he added.

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Serwanga also urged the public to attend the closing events at Kawanda Secondary School, emphasizing the importance of community support for young athletes.

"I call upon all people, especially parents, to come tomorrow to Kawanda Secondary School and support these children as the Buganda schools' sports competitions come to a close," he said.

Several schools have progressed to the finals in various sports disciplines. Among the most anticipated matches is the football final between Buddo Secondary School and Greenlight Islamic Secondary School, which has drawn considerable interest from students, parents, and sports enthusiasts in the region.

Officials believe that such competitions not only promote healthy lifestyles but also provide a platform for discovering and nurturing young talent within the Buganda Kingdom.