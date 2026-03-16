Somalia: UPDF Contingent Hosts Iftar Dinner for Muslim Community in Mogadishu

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) contingent serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) on Friday evening hosted an Iftar dinner for the Muslim community in Mogadishu.

The event brought together Ugandan military officers, diplomats, partners and members of the Somali community in a gesture aimed at promoting unity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the event, Uganda's Deputy Ambassador to Somalia, Nathan Mugisha, underscored the importance of maintaining strong relationships across faiths to achieve lasting stability in Somalia.

"We need to maintain a good relationship regardless of religion to bring about the desirable peace and security needed in this place," Mugisha said.

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The AUSSOM Force Commander, Sam Kavuma, urged commanders and combatants to remain vigilant during the remaining days of Ramadan, warning that the period can present increased security threats from militants linked to Al-Shabaab.

"We are in a war zone, and we need to be careful and alert for any enemy attacks because all civilians are looking at us for their safety," he said.

Sector One Commander Jackson Kayanja emphasised the importance of sharing love and unity between Christians and Muslims as children of God, saying the communal Iftar meal symbolises reconciliation, solidarity and respect among different faiths.

"Iftar means a lot when shared as a sign of love and for both Christians and Muslims to reconcile ourselves to God our Creator," he said.

The Uganda Contingent Administration Officer, Hamza Kasaija, described Ramadan as a sacred month in which the Holy Quran was revealed to Muhammad. He noted that the period is marked by fasting, prayer, forgiveness and acts of charity such as the giving of zakat.

Ugandan troops are among the largest foreign contingents supporting Somalia's security forces under AUSSOM, the mission that replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) as the African Union continues efforts to stabilise the Horn of Africa nation.

The mission supports the Somali government in its fight against Al-Shabaab militants who have waged an insurgency for more than a decade and continue to stage attacks in parts of the country, including the capital, Mogadishu.

Uganda has played a leading role in African Union peacekeeping operations in Somalia since 2007, when it became the first country to deploy troops under the original African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

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Over the years, Ugandan forces have participated in major operations that helped push Al-Shabaab out of key urban centres and protect critical infrastructure while training Somali security forces.

Events such as the Iftar dinner are part of ongoing civil-military engagement efforts aimed at strengthening relations between peacekeepers and local communities.

The dinner was attended by Uganda's Defence Attaché to Somalia Francis Chemo, Battle Group 44 Commander Owiny Akena, UNGU-XII Commander Nathan Ankunda, partners, senior and junior officers, as well as members of the Somali community.

The gathering highlighted the role of shared cultural and religious traditions in fostering dialogue and trust in a region where international peacekeeping forces continue to operate alongside local populations facing ongoing security challenges.