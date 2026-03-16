Malawi: Young Politicians Condemn Jappie Mhango's 'Disrespectful' Remarks Against Vice President Chihana

The Northern Region Chapter of the Young Politicians Union (YPU) has sharply condemned remarks made by Jappie Mhango, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Northern Region, describing them as reckless, demeaning and deeply disrespectful to the office of the country's Second Vice President.

In a strongly worded statement, the youth grouping accused Mhango of deliberately belittling Enock Chihana, who serves both as Malawi's Second Vice President and President of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

The condemnation follows remarks Mhango made during a political campaign meeting in Rumphi Central, where both AFORD and DPP are fielding candidates despite the two parties having entered into an electoral alliance in September 2025.

During the rally, Mhango reportedly told supporters that Chihana was "not a cabinet minister," further claiming that the Second Vice President had to approach him personally to seek road development projects because he currently serves as Minister of Transport.

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But in a statement signed by Mervin Nxumayo and Christopher Nyirenda, Chairperson and Secretary of the YPU Northern Region Chapter respectively, the organisation said Mhango's remarks were not only politically irresponsible but also an insult to the country's constitutional leadership.

The young politicians argued that by suggesting that the Second Vice President lacks authority because he is not a cabinet minister, Mhango inadvertently undermined the very structure of Malawi's executive leadership.

"Such remarks do not only demean the office of the Second Vice President," the statement reads, "but also indirectly undermine the President and the Vice President, who equally do not serve as cabinet ministers."

The group warned that statements of this nature risk trivialising constitutional offices and turning political alliances into platforms for public humiliation rather than cooperation.

The YPU also took issue with comments made by Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, the DPP Northern Region Governor, who reportedly accused Chihana of fighting Peter Mutharika, the DPP leader, while suggesting that the Second Vice President's political relevance would soon come to an end.

According to the youth organisation, such rhetoric is dangerous and unnecessarily inflammatory, especially in a political environment where parties are supposed to be cooperating under a declared alliance.

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The young politicians cautioned that leaders must exercise restraint in their public statements, particularly when addressing issues involving national leaders and coalition partners.

They warned that political grandstanding at the expense of constitutional offices risks eroding public confidence in political leadership and deepening divisions among supporters of allied parties.

The Young Politicians Union has since called on political leaders across the country--particularly those from the Northern Region--to rise above personal attacks and instead promote a culture of peace, tolerance and mutual respect in the country's political discourse.

The organisation also urged Malawians to reject divisive rhetoric and focus on strengthening democratic values as the country moves deeper into a highly contested political season.