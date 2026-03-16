Malawi: Govt Hands U.S.$25m Fuel Contract to Controversial Businessman Zuneth Sattar

Public outrage is mounting after documents circulating in the public domain revealed that government has awarded a US$25 million fuel supply contract to a company linked to controversial businessman Zuneth Sattar, a figure long associated with high-profile corruption scandals involving Malawi.

According to the documents, the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Board of Directors approved a deal granting Savari Energy DMCC, a company connected to Sattar, the contract to supply and deliver 100,000 metric tons of fuel through the port of Beira.

The contract, valued at approximately US$25 million, is reportedly being awarded through single sourcing, a procurement method that bypasses competitive bidding. The decision has sparked intense criticism, with many questioning why such a lucrative and strategic contract was not subjected to an open and transparent tender process.

Critics argue that awarding a multi-million-dollar fuel contract through single sourcing--especially to a businessman whose name has repeatedly surfaced in corruption investigations--raises serious red flags about transparency, accountability and the government's commitment to clean governance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The controversy is further inflamed by the fact that Zuneth Sattar has been at the centre of corruption investigations in the United Kingdom, where authorities have pursued cases linked to alleged bribery involving Malawian public officials.

Against this backdrop, the decision by National Oil Company of Malawi to award a strategic fuel supply contract to a company tied to Sattar has triggered a wave of criticism across social media platforms, where Malawians are openly questioning the motives behind the deal.

Many citizens are asking why government institutions would risk doing business with a figure whose reputation has been severely tainted by international corruption allegations.

The controversy comes amid reports that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Office of the Attorney General of Malawi have been engaged in processes that could potentially lead to the clearing of Sattar from corruption charges linked to earlier procurement scandals.

For critics, the timing of the fuel contract has only deepened suspicion that powerful interests may be working quietly behind the scenes to rehabilitate Sattar's business dealings with the Malawian state.

Analysts say the unfolding developments risk eroding public confidence in the government's anti-corruption agenda, particularly at a time when citizens expect authorities to demonstrate zero tolerance for questionable procurement practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Corruption Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The deal has also intensified scrutiny of the National Oil Company of Malawi, which plays a central role in securing fuel supplies for the country. Observers argue that decisions taken by the company must meet the highest standards of transparency, given the strategic importance of fuel imports to Malawi's economy.

With fuel procurement already a sensitive and politically charged issue, the awarding of the contract to a controversial businessman has now triggered fresh debate about whether the current administration is genuinely committed to dismantling the networks of corruption that have long plagued public procurement in the country.

For many Malawians watching the unfolding saga, the question is stark: if a businessman long associated with corruption allegations can still secure lucrative state contracts worth tens of millions of dollars, what does that say about the seriousness of the fight against corruption?