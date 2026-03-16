Nigerians, ignore fake Facebook accounts posing as GTBank and offering bogus loans

IN SHORT: These Facebook accounts impersonate GTBank, a popular financial services provider in Nigeria, and offer fake loans to Nigerians. Don't fall for their offers.

The Facebook accounts Customer Care Service, Customer Care Representative, gtb loan and GTB Loan Page are offering loans to Nigerians.

The accounts use the name and logo of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), one of Nigeria's most popular financial services providers.

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A typical post from the accounts reads: "Get loan up to 5,000,000NG WITHIN 45MINS from GTB offer is only available for all GTB customer only."

They also encourage interested users to contact them via Facebook Messenger.

Similar offers appear here, here, here and here. In one instance, the post includes a link to a site where users can supposedly apply for the loans.

But are these accounts and their offers genuine? We checked.

Fake accounts

There are several signs that the accounts may be fake and out to scam unsuspecting users.

First, all the accounts in question were created in either 2025 or 2026. This is unusual for a bank that has been operating for over 30 years.

Second, they have fewer than 300 combined followers and are not verified by Meta, both of which are major red flags.

Third, the link in one of the posts leads to a site that requests the user's personal details, such as name, account number, email address and password. As Africa Check has previously stated, it is not safe to share such sensitive information with strangers, as they may use it for identity theft and fraud.

The bank's website features links to its official social media pages, including Facebook. By comparison, its official Facebook page was created in 2009 and has over 5.5 million followers. It is also verified.

The bank, in a reply to a customer on X, has warned users not to share any security details, such as card numbers, internet banking passwords, or email passwords.

On its website, GTBank explains the different kinds of loans it offers, along with their distinct requirements and application procedures, details overlooked by the suspicious Facebook accounts. While some loans can be requested through the bank's app, others come with a lengthy process.

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Customers who intend to apply for a loan are advised to visit the bank's website or branches.

The Facebook accounts in question are fake and their offers are scams.

Read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them here.