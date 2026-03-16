Namibia: Maryke Van Lill to Lead O&l Leisure

O&L Leisure, the hospitality division of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group has appointed Maryke van Lill as managing director, effective 1 March.

Van Lill simultaneously joins the O&L Group executive team, marking a significant milestone for her career and the business.

Van Lill brings more than 15 years of diverse experience across marketing, brand strategy, innovation and client leadership.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Most recently serving as O&L Leisure's general manager of marketing, she was the driving force behind the 'Namibia Through Our Eyes' platform, a philosophy that has redefined how O&L Leisure presents Namibia to local and global travellers.

Under her stewardship, the portfolio's storytelling evolved into a compelling and authentic expression of Namibia's landscapes, people and spirit.

"I'm confident that Maryke's passion for crafting extraordinary guest experiences and her authentic, caring and passionate leadership style will continue to inspire a commitment to excellence across the business," said Sven Thieme, executive chairman of the O&L Group.

"Maryke's appointment is testament to the depth of talent within O&L and I look forward to watching her guide the business and the team to realise Vision 2029."

As managing director, Van Lill will lead O&L Leisure's strategic direction with a focus on sustainable growth, premium brand positioning and deepening the company's role as a preferred destination marketing partner across Africa.