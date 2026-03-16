Namibia: Balancing the Blackboard and the Bottom Line - Side Businesses Ban Misses the Mark

Many Teachers rely on side businesses to make ends meet, yet punitive audits risk demoralising the very educators tasked with shaping Namibia's future.

A supportive, balanced policy is urgently needed.

A recent directive from the Omusati education office instructing teachers to stop all side businesses has sparked concern and resistance among educators in the region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While the intention to maintain professional focus in schools is understandable, the policy overlooks the economic realities that many Namibian teachers face.

The pushback from teachers highlights a deeper issue: the structural inadequacies in teacher remuneration and the need for practical policy approaches that balance professional integrity with financial stability.

In Namibia, a sizeable proportion of teachers struggle to make ends meet on a standard salary.

For instance, a junior teacher with five years of experience earns roughly N$10 000 a month.

With the rising costs of living in urban areas such as Windhoek and Oshakati, coupled with family responsibilities, this salary often falls short of covering housing, utilities, school fees, and transport.

'CALLING' AND 'REALITY'

Side businesses - ranging from small-scale farming, catering, and tutoring, to selling clothes or running convenience kiosks, among others - become a vital source of supplementary income.

Part of the reason teaching remains underpaid in Namibia is a widely held belief that teaching is "a calling".

While noble in intent, this perception often translates into the expectation that teachers will dedicate themselves selflessly despite low pay.

Many policymakers assume that because teachers are motivated by passion, they do not require salaries that reflect the work's demands.

This mindset places an unfair financial burden on educators, compelling them to seek side businesses to meet basic living costs.

Take the example of a teacher at a secondary school at Ondangwa who runs a small vegetable garden on weekends.

The income generated not only supplements her salary but ensures her children can attend private tutoring sessions, bridging educational gaps she cannot cover on her teacher's salary alone.

Another case is a mathematics teacher at Outapi who conducts private tuition classes after school hours.

MOTIVATION

These activities do not detract from teaching; rather, they motivate educators to remain in the profession despite financial constraints.

Restricting such enterprises without alternative solutions risks demoralising staff and reducing the quality of education delivered to pupils.

The directive from Omusati appears to focus narrowly on professional ethics and time management.

However, it fails to consider that most teachers' side businesses are conducted outside of school hours and have become necessary survival strategies.

Furthermore, punitive measures, such as audits threatened by Omusati regional director Paulus Kashimbi, may foster a climate of fear rather than encourage compliance.

Audits targeting teachers' personal businesses could inadvertently alienate dedicated educators, exacerbate teacher shortages, and reduce overall educational outcomes.

Policymakers should adopt a more balanced approach that recognises the economic realities teachers face.

Alternatives

One practical recommendation is to increase teachers' salaries and introduce performance-based incentives to reduce reliance on side businesses.

Alternatively, the education ministry could formalise after-hours entrepreneurial programmes that comply with professional standards while allowing teachers to supplement their income legally.

Schools could also collaborate with local municipalities to create community markets where teachers can sell their products without interfering with their teaching obligations.

In addition, financial literacy programmes and cooperative models could empower teachers to pool resources for sustainable income ventures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For example, a school-level teacher cooperative could run a community-based catering service, with profits reinvested into both business and school infrastructure.

This approach not only addresses teachers' financial needs but also fosters innovation and community engagement, aligning with Namibia's broader development goals.

Quality and equity

In conclusion, while the Omusati directive seeks to preserve teacher focus and professionalism, it risks overlooking the socio-economic factors that drive side businesses.

Instead of punitive audits, a supportive policy that balances financial security with professional responsibility will better serve teachers, pupils and the education system as a whole.

Recognising teachers as both educators and economic agents - and not merely individuals guided by a "calling" - is essential for sustaining motivation, enhancing educational quality, and promoting social equity across Namibia.