Namibia: Kandorozu's Debut Stand-Up Comedy Special

Every country has its national symbols. A flag, an anthem, a coat of arms.

Namibia, it seems, also has a resident comedian in parliament.

Not the arena-touring kind who sells out theatres, but the sort who occasionally delivers surprise stand-up during a parliamentary debate. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Vetaruhe Kandorozu and his debut special titled 'Namibia Does Not Look Like That'.

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The show premiered recently on the parliamentary floor. The stage was set with microphones, serious faces and the usual expectation that people would discuss national matters. Instead, the audience was treated to an impromptu comedy routine.

The headline joke went something like this: deputy minister Dino Ballotti should go back to Italy because Namibia, according to the performer, does not look like that.

Later the line was described as a joke, which is fair enough. Comedy is subjective.

Some people laugh at clever wordplay. Others laugh when someone trips over a chair. And sometimes a comedian delivers a joke so ambitious that the entire audience sits there quietly, looking around to confirm whether the punchline has been misplaced somewhere under the table.

This appeared to be one of those moments.

When a comedian tells a joke and nobody laughs, there are only a few ways to recover. Retry the joke, move on to stronger material or explain the joke in the hope that the audience suddenly realises why it was supposed to be funny.

At the moment, the country is patiently waiting for the explanation.

Perhaps we misunderstood the brilliance of the routine. Maybe the joke has layers. Maybe it only becomes funny after careful study by historians and philosophers.

The line raises a fascinating question that Kandorozu has not yet clarified. If Namibia does not look like that, what exactly does Namibia look like?

Clearly, he must know. A man does not confidently step onto the national stage and declare that a country has the wrong face unless he has already studied the correct one - which means somewhere out there must exist the official Namibian appearance.

One imagines a template tucked away in a desk drawer, possibly laminated. The document might read "Approved Namibian Face".

Immigration officers could hold it up during passport control and compare travellers to the diagram.

"Excuse me sir, your cheekbones do not match the national template. Please proceed to the suspiciously foreign-looking queue."

The implications of this discovery are enormous. For decades we believed Namibian citizenship involved a passport, a Constitution and a shared sense of belonging. It turns out the real requirement may have been facial alignment all along.

Unfortunately nobody informed the rest of the country.

Because if Namibia must look a certain way, the authorities have a busy inspection tour ahead of them. They will first need to visit Lüderitz - the town that looks like Germany wandered into the Atlantic fog and decided to stay. That alone could cause problems for the national appearance theory.

From there they can move to Swakopmund, where Bavarian architecture casually sits next to the Namib Desert as if the two signed a peaceful coexistence agreement. Then north to Oshakati, where the streets speak Oshiwambo, the air smells of mahangu and nobody is consulting a facial template before selling tomatoes.

Further east the Kavango regions will politely ignore the entire concept while continuing to speak languages that move like the river itself.

By the time investigators reach Windhoek they will discover something even more inconvenient: the capital looks like everyone.

This is bad news for the theory that Namibia must resemble a specific face.

In fairness to Kandorozu, comedy is difficult. Even experienced comedians occasionally lose a crowd. When that happens the golden rule of stand-up is simple: reset the rhythm, try another joke and keep the audience with you.

If you ask one of Namibia's sharpest comedic minds, Lazarus Jacobs would probably offer the same advice. When a punchline fails, you rescue the moment with stronger material.

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Standing there insisting the audience simply did not understand rarely improves the show.

So, the nation now waits to see whether Kandorozu will return to the parliamentary stage for a follow-up performance. Perhaps a sequel special titled 'Namibia Still Does Not Look Like That'.

Until then, the rest of the country will continue living inside a reality that stubbornly refuses to cooperate with the joke.

Namibia has never looked like one thing.

It looks like a taxi rank where five languages are spoken before breakfast. It looks like a braai where people argue about football while someone complains about fuel prices.

It looks like fishermen on the coast, farmers in the interior, students in Windhoek and traders crossing northern borders.

Do you see how colour is not a feature?

In other words, Namibia looks like everyone, including Kandorozu.

In short, Kandorozu's debut comedy special was an insult to the great craft of comedy. The 'honourable member' must sit down!