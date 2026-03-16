Namibia: Family Demands Answers From Police and Businessman After Two-Month Search for 'Tuna' Iiyambo

"Nangaye nda zako kOwambo. Kamu monandje we, onda ka ninga ombwiti."

This is Oshiwambo for: "I left the north, you won't see me again. I've gone to become a Windhoek resident."

These are Beatus 'Tuna' Iiyambo's last words to his family, according to his cousin, Stefanus Iiyambo.

Iiyambo went missing on 11 January after travelling to Windhoek from his village, following a job offer.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Stefanus says Iiyambo told him he was going to Windhoek the night before he travelled.

"We've been communicating through text messages while he was on the road, until he stopped responding. We tried calling, but we thought it was just the network," he says.

Stefanus says his cousin is a pleasant person who does not like conflict.

"When he gets into arguments, he will only sigh and walk away," he says.

Iiyambo has reportedly been offered a job by Otjomuise-based businessman Matheus Shapaka to sell kapana and assist at his bar in 8ste Laan.

It was the first time he travelled to Windhoek."

According to family members, Shapaka allegedly phoned Iiyambo's mother, Rauha Uugwanga, a day after his arrival, telling her he had arrived safely.

He, however, claimed that Iiyambo did not sleep throughout the night and was hallucinating and calling out the names of people from his village.

Iiyambo's brother, Natanael Katuta, disputes this claim, saying he has lived with his brother since birth and has never seen or heard him hallucinating or showing signs of mental illness.

"My brother was a peaceful person. Even during arguments he would walk away to avoid fighting," he says.

Before leaving home, Katuta says his brother asked him for N$50 for food, saying he would return it when he got paid.

He says he gave it to Iiyambo because he is a good person, and knew he would give it back.

"He was happy to have found a job.

He came to my room to say goodbye before he went," Katuta says.

Iiyambo allegedly drove with Frans Amwaama, who was sent by Shapaka to transport Iiyambo to Windhoek.

The police have since launched an investigation and searched for him at places where he was last seen, including Oponganda Cemetery and Goreangab Dam, with no success.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Relatives in Windhoek have joined the search.

Tuesday marked two months since Iiyambo went missing.

Family members, friends and loved ones yesterday staged a demonstration from the Otjomuise Ramatex building to the Otjomuise Police Station, seeking answers and justice for Iiyambo.

Shapaka did not participate in the demonstration.

Katuta says Shapaka claimed Iiyambo had phoned him, saying he was at Goreangab Dam. He allegedly sent someone to search the area, with no sign of Iiyambo.

The Namibian last month reached out to Shapaka for comment and arranged to meet at his bar in Windhoek.

He, however, refused to comment when three reporters went to the bar, and referred them to the police.

Jacobina Shaninga, another of Iiyambo's cousins, has demanded answers from the police, claiming they are allowing Shapaka to "kidnap" her cousin while taking no action.

She says Shapaka had told them that he phoned Iiyambo on 12 January, but she says MTC records seen by the family and the police show Iiyambo's phone was last used on 11 January.

"We want Shapaka to tell us where Tuna is - even if he is dead. It is the only way we can rest. He was a healthy man. He liked doing home chores and was a people's person," she says.

The Namibian during the demonstration approached police officers for comment on the progress of the investigation.

The officers, however, declined to comment.