Namibia: Actors Need Money and Support - Masters

For Namibian actress Diana Masters, acting has never been a phase.

It has been a calling that began in childhood and slowly grew into a disciplined pursuit of craft, growth and self-discovery.

She is known for appearances in local films 'Sacred Places' (2020), 'Penda's Dilemma' (2023) and 'Uno & Hatago' (2024), as well as stage productions such as 'Bret Kamwi's Three Sisters' (2020).

"I've been acting since I was roughly five years old," she says.

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That early start was not just about being on stage or in front of a camera. For her, it was about curiosity.

Diana studied media and drama at the University of Namibia, where her lecturers encouraged her to audition widely and take her talent seriously.

What began in theatre productions at university slowly expanded into more professional roles.

Looking back, consistency has been her driving force. Auditions were nerve-wracking, she admits, but she often received positive feedback, which pushed her.

The real challenge came when she transitioned from theatre to film.

"It was a bit of a leap," she says. "On stage, emotion must travel to the back row. On camera, it must be engaging for the eyes. Theatre demands projection," she says.

Film demands subtlety.

For Masters, learning to shift between those two worlds required awareness and discipline.

So she has learnt something important: Talent alone is not enough. Technique also matters.

On the other hand, it is important to her that she remains grounded, so she can take roles of all kinds. That is what she likes most. "I get to play different characters. I get to be this person that I'm actually not in real life," she says.

In recent years, Masters has found inspiration in the Korean film and television industry.

She says she admires the level of training actors receive and the emotional range they display across different productions.

Watching these performers shift effortlessly from intense drama to light comedy has pushed her to reflect on her own portfolio.

Beyond personal ambition, Masters speaks openly about the realities of the Namibian film and theatre fields. While she is proud of how far it has come, she believes there is still a long way to go.

"Most of us are in this industry because of passion. It doesn't pay the bills," she explains.

Masters believes Namibian actors deserve fair rates and stronger support systems.

She says Namibian productions need better international exposure. Without deliberate efforts from producers and directors to push films beyond local borders, she speculates that projects risk fading into obscurity after a short burst of publicity.

She suggests stronger international collaborations and exchange programmes as one possible solution.

Training opportunities abroad, visiting directors and cross-border partnerships could raise standards and expand visibility.

Namibia, she says, has talented actors. What they need is broader access and stronger platforms.

Her message to young performers is clear: Don't give up. Talent may open doors, she says, but hard work keeps them open.

Also, rejection is part of the profession. Sometimes a "no" is not about a lack of skill, but rather not fitting a specific vision.

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For Masters, the heart of a performer is not just about applause or recognition; it is about resilience.

"It is about showing up to auditions even when the outcome is uncertain; about studying the craft even when the pay is small; about believing that your work matters, even when the industry is still growing," she says.

Her vision for the next decade is international. She sees herself working beyond Namibia's borders, possibly in Hollywood, possibly in Korea.

But wherever she goes, the foundation remains the same: discipline, growth and passion.

At its core, Masters' journey is not just about becoming famous. It is about becoming better.

- Anne Hambuda is a social commentator, poet and novelist. Follow her online or email her at annehambuda@gmail.com for more.