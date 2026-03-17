Uganda: NRM Leaders Clash Over Masaka City Woman MP Seat As Museveni Orders Inquiry

President Museveni has launched an inquiry into election irregularities surrounding the Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament seat, following an explosive closed-door meeting with National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders from the Greater Masaka region.

The meeting, held on March 11, 2026, at State Lodge in Kizungu, Masaka City, brought together NRM local leaders, business community members, and party officials, led by Masaka City NRM chairperson Rogers Bulegeya.

Among those present were newly elected Bukoto East MP Sarah Babirye Kityo and Masaka City Woman MP-elect Justine Nameere.

While welcoming the President, Nameere thanked voters for their support and insisted her victory was legitimate.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Your Excellency, I am here to introduce to you the leaders of Greater Masaka. I want to thank the people of Masaka City who voted for me. My victory belongs to them and no one can challenge it," Nameere said.

Museveni congratulated leaders on their electoral wins but questioned them about the controversial vote recount that eventually declared Nameere the winner.

Before the recount, Rose Nalubowa of the National Unity Platform had been declared the winner with 25,443 votes, defeating Nameere, who had 20,324 votes.

A later recount overturned the results in Nameere's favour, sparking tension within NRM ranks.

"All I need from this meeting is the truth and neutral evidence from leaders on the ground," Museveni said while taking notes during discussions.

Masaka City NRM chairperson Rogers Bulegeya told the President that Nameere did not win the election and accused her of manipulating results.

He alleged that security officers and electoral officials were involved in irregularities, including staged voters, bribery, and insertion of fake ballots.

"Honourable Nameere genuinely lost the election. There is digital evidence and videos showing how people were staged, voters bribed, and fake ballots inserted into the Electoral Commission boxes," Bulegeya said, adding that more than 17 parish supervisors were involved and that Nameere intimidated officials to secure her win.

Museveni urged leaders to remain calm as investigations continue, noting that electoral disputes should be resolved through legal channels.

He acknowledged that Nalubowa had already filed a petition challenging Nameere's victory in court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Election results are determined by the people. If injustice occurred, the Electoral Commission and the courts will handle the matter," Museveni said.

Former Nyendo-Mukungwe parliamentary candidate Justin Nakiyingi also accused Nameere of weakening the party in Masaka City, citing her leadership style as divisive and undermining other NRM leaders.

Nameere dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and aimed at destabilizing her position. She claimed Bulegeya had previously misused party funds and said investigations would reveal the truth.

"These allegations are meant to weaken me politically. If investigations are carried out, the truth will come out," Nameere said.

During the meeting, Bukoto East MP-elect Babirye accused former minister Vincent Ssempijja of involvement in land grabbing in the area, urging the President to investigate.

At one point, Museveni expressed frustration over the heated exchanges, warning leaders against tarnishing the government's image. He called for unity, discipline, and transparency.

"I want leaders who are united, disciplined and free from corruption. Do not tarnish the reputation of the government," Museveni said.

Supporters gathered near the State Lodge requested another meeting to address grievances within the party. Museveni assured them that further engagements would be held to resolve the matter, emphasizing that the NRM remains strong.

"The NRM is one family. We must unite and work together," he said.