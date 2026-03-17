Uganda: Health Worker Arrested in Kassanda for Theft of 100,000 ARV Doses

A health worker attached to Kassanda Health Centre IV has been arrested after authorities discovered more than 100,000 doses of government antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) hidden in a pit latrine at a private clinic in Kassanda District.

The arrest was carried out by the National Drug Authority (NDA) during a special enforcement operation targeting theft of government medicines.

According to the NDA, the suspect, identified as Nsamba Swamad, an Assistant Nursing Officer at Kassanda Health Centre IV, was found in illegal possession of over 100,000 doses of ARVs, 15,000 doses of Aspirin, and 400 HIV testing kits.

Investigators say the medicines had been concealed in a pit latrine at a private clinic where the suspect reportedly works part-time in Bukuya Trading Centre in Kassanda.

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Nsamba is currently in police custody and is expected to be arraigned before the Makindye Wildlife and Utilities Court to face charges related to illegal possession of government medical supplies.

Prosecutors plan to charge him under Section 296(2) of the Penal Code Act for illegal possession of government stores and Section 27(2) of the National Drug Policy and Authority Act for possession of classified drugs.

The NDA says the arrest is part of a broader crackdown on the theft and illegal diversion of government medicines, a problem that has for years affected the availability of essential drugs in public health facilities.

Since 2019, the NDA has been conducting special operations targeting cartels involved in stealing and reselling government medicines.

Over the past six years, these operations have led to the recovery of stolen medicines worth more than Shs15 billion and the arrest of at least 62 suspects, including 43 health workers, a soldier, and a police officer.

Several of the suspects have already been convicted.

Among recent convictions, the NDA cited Kibalya Ronald Nditusawa, a former drug dispenser at Kayunga Hospital, who, together with accomplices, was sentenced on October 7 to up to four years in prison after being found in possession of more than 64,800 doses of stolen ARVs.

Authorities say such theft undermines public health programmes, particularly HIV treatment efforts that rely on the steady availability of antiretroviral medicines in public facilities.

The NDA has urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspected drug-related crimes through its toll-free line or WhatsApp platform, as the agency intensifies efforts to dismantle networks involved in the theft and illegal sale of government medicines.