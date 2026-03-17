Rwanda: Doja Cat in Kigali - What to Know Ahead of Move Afrika Concert

All roads lead to BK Arena this Tuesday, March 17, as Kigali hosts the third edition of Move Afrika, the touring concert series led by Global Citizen.

The anticipation has been building across the city. According to sources close to the production, Grammy Award-winning American singer and rapper Doja Cat arrived in Kigali in the early hours of Monday. Her team was later seen inside the arena working through technical rehearsals and stage preparations ahead of the show.

ALSO READ: How Move Afrika is turning Kigali into a gateway for global music culture

Kigali is one of only two African stops on Doja Cat's Move Afrika run this year, alongside Pretoria in South Africa. She also becomes the third global act to headline the stage since the touring concept launched.

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The first edition brought Pulitzer Prize winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, whose creative company pgLang is among the partners behind the initiative.

Singer and songwriter John Legend also performed on the Kigali stage in 2025 and was named earlier this year to the board of Global Citizen.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's young talent fuels Africa's live events revolution

This year's show pairs Doja Cat with Kigali based DJ Iraa, bringing together an international headliner and a familiar face with golden hands on the decks from the local music scene.

Organisers are encouraging concertgoers to arrive early, with the venue opening at 4 p.m. for a pre-show happy hour. The gathering is expected to run until 6 p.m., offering time to settle in before the arena officially opens its doors. The evening's performances are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For many in the crowd, the experience begins long before the first song. BK Arena will have food vendors set up across the venue, offering a range of meals, drinks and refreshments for purchase. Visitors may want to carry some cash or a card for food, drinks and merchandise.

The arena accepts both, although there are no ATMs on site.

As with most large events at the venue, a few guidelines are in place to keep the evening running smoothly. Smaller bags are allowed, but backpacks are not permitted. Outside food and drinks are also not allowed inside the arena, and re-entry will not be permitted once guests leave the venue.

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Everyone attending the show must hold a valid ticket, including children, and anyone under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Parking will be available at the nearby Amahoro Stadium grounds, with entry through KG 11 Avenue starting at 3 p.m. Spaces will be offered on a first come basis, which is another reason organisers are encouraging fans to arrive early and ease into the evening before the performances begin.

Once the music begins, the rest of the night will speak for itself. Kigali takes its place on the Move Afrika route, with the stage at BK Arena set for a full house and a long evening of live sound.