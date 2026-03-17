Kenya: DPP Arraigns Man for Supplying Live Garden Ants to Foreigners

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has arraigned Charles Mwangi, accused of supplying live garden ants to foreigners.

Mwangi appeared at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) court after police recovered 1,000 unpackaged live garden ants, 113 live ants packaged in modified syringes, and 503 empty syringes from his residence.

Prosecution lawyers John Tago and Mercy Katsivo revealed that CCTV footage from Moonlight Hotel in Nakuru showed Mwangi supplying ants to a Chinese national, Zhang Kequn, on 5th March 2026.

The suspect is also linked to a consignment seized in Bangkok on March 10, originating from Mombasa, Kenya, with accomplices reportedly based in Naivasha, Mombasa, and Kajiado counties.

The prosecution further noted that in April 2025, Mwangi supplied ants to three individuals of Vietnamese, Belgian, and Kenyan nationality, who were later arrested and charged at JKIA Law Court.

Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi ordered Mwangi to be detained at Langata police station for three days while investigations continue. The case is scheduled for mention on 19th March 2026.