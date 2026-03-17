Southern Africa: Opposition Appeals to UN, SADC to Block Constitutional Amendment Extending Mnangagwa's Term

The Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) has escalated its opposition to the controversial Constitutional amendment bill, which seeks to extend the tenure of the presidency and Parliament, by appealing to international organisations in an effort to block the proposed changes.

The move comes as Parliament prepares for public hearings on the bill later this month, which has heightened political tensions across the country.

Opposition figures have alleged intimidation and repression as authorities clamp down on their efforts to lobby various constituencies against the bill, which seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's and Parliament's term.

Speaking on Monday in Harare, the group's convener, Jameson Timba said the DCP has written to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the United Nations to express concerns over Constitutional Amendment Bill Number Three.

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"Because the constitution is not merely a domestic political instrument but the foundation of our democratic order, the DCP has taken steps to raise these concerns through responsible and lawful international engagements.

"In the spirit of preventive diplomacy, we have communicated with the United Nations, the African Union and the Southern African Development Community.

"Our intention is not to internationalise domestic politics, rather it is to ensure that Zimbabwe's constitutional process remains consistent with the democratic commitments that our country has voluntarily subscribed to," said Timba.

ZANU PF maintains that a national referendum is unnecessary, while the opposition insists on a national vote before any changes can be implemented.

Timba argued that amendments cannot be made without the backing of the majority of citizens, who endorsed the current constitution in 2013.

"Across the continent there is growing recognition that constitutional manipulation designed to extend incumbency without the consent of the people constitutes a form of unconstitutional change of government. Zimbabwe must avoid that path," he said.

In a bid to rally public opposition to the bill, the DCP has launched a petition aiming to gather one million signatures.

"It is against this background and for this reason, that the Defend the Constitution Platform officially launches a national referendum petition under the banner "One Million Voices for the Constitution."

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"This petition represents a simple democratic principle: the Constitution belongs to the people, and any fundamental change to it must return to the people through a referendum," added Timba.