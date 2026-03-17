Luanda — Angolan Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, stated on Monday in France that the start of the ANGEO-1 project represents a decisive step in consolidating the Angolan space program.

Speaking at the Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Toulouse, at the ceremony to mark the construction and launch of the ANGEO-1 Earth Observation satellite, the minister said it is an important step in the strategic use of space technologies to support the sustainable development of Angola.

In a press release sent to ANGOP this Monday, the minister states that this satellite will strengthen the sovereign capacity to access high-resolution images, which are fundamental to improving the management of the territory, natural resources and supporting data-driven public policies.

He emphasized that the partnership with Airbus Defence and Space demonstrates international confidence in the Angolan space program and will contribute to accelerating the development of national skills, technological innovation and new economic opportunities for the country.

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In turn, Airbus Executive Vice President of Space Systems, Alain Fauré, expressed his honor in supporting Angola's vision, stating that Airbus, as a strategic partner, will provide one of the most advanced satellites in the region, contributing to the country's socio-economic growth and strategic initiatives.

He added that with the official launch of the ANGEO-1 project, Angola is taking a firm step towards the future, using space technology as a strategic instrument for digital transformation, innovation, and national sustainability.

The visit of the Angolan delegation is being led by the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication and serves to mark the official start of the project for the construction and launch of the ANGEO-1 Earth Observation satellite.

The presence of the Angolan government official underlines the strategic importance that the Executive attaches to technological sovereignty and the development of the national space program.

Accompanying the minister on his trip to Toulouse are the director of his office, Laldemira Nambala, the Director-General of the National Space Program Management Office (GGPEN), Zolana João, the Deputy Director-General for the Scientific and Technical Area of GGPEN, Vanya Pereira, the technical director of the GGPEN Satellite Control Center, Amaro João, and the manager of the ANGEO-1 Project, Luciano Lupedia.

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Also, part of the delegation are the Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs of the Angolan Embassy in France, Bernardo Laurindo, and the Press Attaché, Cristtiano de Barros.

The high-performance ANGEO-1 satellite will be developed by Airbus based on its latest generation S250 optical platform.

This project represents a decisive milestone in the Angolan space program, positioning Angola among the African leaders with advanced capabilities in the space domain, with ANGEO-1 being the first national satellite dedicated to Earth Observation. HM/CS/DOJ