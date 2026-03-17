Angolan Fisheries Minister Announces €30 Million in Funding for Blue Economy

Luanda — Angolan minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen do Sacramento Neto dos Santos, on Monday announced that the country will receive €30 million in funding to implement the "Initiative for a Sustainable and Strategic Blue Economy in Angola" project.

In statements to the press in Luanda, she said that the project, which has the support of the European Union and the collaboration of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), aims to promote sustainable fishing, ocean protection and adaptation to climate change.

She said that it will be implemented with the participation of European partners, namely Portugal, Spain and France, within the framework of strategic cooperation for the development of the blue economy in Angola.

According to the minister, the initiative is now entering the implementation phase and also aims to create mechanisms for resilience to climate change, empowering artisanal fishermen, coastal communities, public institutions and other sectors linked to the sea, with tools that allow them to strengthen sustainable development.

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She explained that the project aims to establish a robust platform for adapting to climate change, capable of boosting fisheries production, promoting the sustainability of the sector, and strengthening the protection of oceans and marine ecosystems.

In practice, the program will be executed in a coordinated manner by the development agencies of the three European countries involved and by FAO, with specific areas of action.

Among the main axes are ocean governance, sustainability of the fishing value chain and marine conservation.

The plan also includes investment in ocean literacy and promoting the sustainable use of marine resources, with a special focus on the Atlantic Ocean.

Support for artisanal fishing

According to the government official, the project will generate significant economic and social benefits, especially for the artisanal fishing sector. The planned measures include direct support for fishermen and communities that depend on the activity, with special attention to women and young people.

Carmen do Sacramento Neto dos Santos emphasized that artisanal fishing is responsible for around 40% of the fish consumed in Angola, and she added that the objective is to reduce asymmetries in the sector and strengthen the approximately seven to eight thousand artisanal fishing boats and ensure that the activity is economically viable and contributes to the country's food security.

In the field of inspection, the minister informed that the Executive is finalizing legislation to criminalize illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, reinforcing the sector's legal framework.

Penalties must be integrated into Law 6A and legislation on fishing and marine spatial planning, as well as aligned with international conventions for the protection of biodiversity and marine ecosystems.

In turn, the representative of the European Union in Angola, Rosário Bento Pais, explained that the project will last four years, and should extend until 2030, during which time actions aimed at creating jobs, sustainable development of the blue economy and protection of marine biodiversity will be implemented.

According to the European official, the program also integrates climate change adaptation and mitigation measures, including actions to address rising sea levels and their impacts on biodiversity and coastal communities.

In turn, the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Angola, Jean-Baptiste Bahama, explained that the objective of the project is to sustainably manage marine resources in Angola, using communities and families to implement appropriate technologies.

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She added that the team already has experience with similar projects in the country and this aims to increase response capacity and production.

The 1st Presentation Workshop of the Project Initiatives for a Sustainable Blue Economy and Strategy in Angola is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, in collaboration with the European Union, FIAP, FAO, Expertise France and Camões, within the scope of strategic cooperation aimed at the sustainable development of marine resources, economic diversification and promotion of ocean governance with the European Union in the context of the Blue Economy.

The event runs until the 20th of this month. GIZ/CS/DOJ