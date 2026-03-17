Angola: Anpg Announces Start of Gas Supply From Quiluma Platform

Luanda — Angola's National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) and Azule Energy on Monday announced the start of gas supply from the Quiluma field, from the Novo Gas Consortium (NGC), since last Friday.

The initial export will be 150 million cubic feet of gas per day and an increase to 314 million is expected by the end of this year, according to a note from the ANP sent to ANGOP.

It is the main offshore production platform and the largest structure ever built in the Ambriz region, Bengo province, with a jacket of 2,500 tons and topsides of 2,700 tons.

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The Onshore Processing Unit has a capacity of 400 MMSCF/day of gas and 20,000 barrels of condensate per day, having been built entirely in the municipality of Soyo, province of Zaire, Angola.

According to the national concessionaire, during the peak of activities, more than 5,000 Angolan workers were mobilized between different construction sites.

With the start of gas production and supply, the project continues to generate direct and indirect jobs throughout the entire life cycle of the installation, contributing to sustainable economic growth.

According to the president of the ANPG Board of Directors, Paulino Jerónimo, cited in the document, the start of the Quiluma field reinforces national energy diversification, supports domestic consumption needs and enables cleaner and more efficient energy generation.

Azule Energy's executive director, Joseph Murphy, considered the achievement a reflection of the spirit of collaboration and shared commitment between the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, ANPG, Azule Energy and NGC partners, aiming for long-term energy stability, industrial progress and environmental responsibility".

The NGC (New Gas Consortium) constitutes a pioneering development that positions Angola at the forefront of modern, lower-carbon energy solutions, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of the national energy sector.

It is made up of Azule Energy (operator), with 37.4% of the participating interest, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC), with 31%, Sonangol E&P, with 19.8% and TotalEnergies, with 11.8%. ACC/CS/DOJ