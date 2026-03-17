Kenya: Bill Proposes AI Regulator, Sh5mn Fine for Offenders

Nairobi — Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has proposed the creation of an Office of the Artificial Intelligence Commissioner to regulate the growing use of AI in Kenya.

Under the proposed Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2026, the Commissioner will be appointed by the President and approved by Parliament, with powers to inspect AI systems, summon individuals, and access records or data upon notice.

The office will also develop ethical guidelines, classify AI systems based on risk, and issue enforcement notices.

The Bill further establishes an advisory committee comprising representatives from the ICT ministry, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, and the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation, alongside members from county governments, private sector and civil society.

The proposal comes amid increased adoption of AI across sectors including manufacturing, media, transport and hospitality, raising concerns over the lack of a regulatory framework.

The Bill proposes penalties of up to Sh5 million fine or a jail term not exceeding two years, or both, for non-compliance.