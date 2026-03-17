Nigeria Central Bank Mandates AI Tools for AML Monitoring

The Central Bank of Nigeria has formally incorporated artificial intelligence into its anti-money-laundering framework, requiring banks, fintech firms and payment companies to deploy automated monitoring systems to detect financial crime.

The rules, released Tuesday, mark the first time the regulator has explicitly referenced artificial intelligence and machine learning within Nigeria's AML standards. The new framework requires financial institutions to move away from largely manual compliance processes and implement technology-driven systems capable of detecting suspicious transactions and supporting regulatory reporting.

The CBN said the shift reflects the increasing digitisation of Nigeria's financial system, where mobile banking, fintech platforms and instant payments have expanded transaction volumes and complexity. "As financial services become increasingly digitised and complex, manual AML controls are no longer sufficient to manage evolving risks," the regulator said.

Under the rules, institutions must deploy integrated AML systems capable of customer risk profiling, sanctions and politically exposed persons screening, suspicious transaction monitoring and regulatory reporting. These platforms must connect with core banking infrastructure and onboarding systems to assess transactions based on a customer's behaviour and profile rather than analysing individual transactions in isolation.

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The guidelines also encourage the use of AI techniques such as anomaly detection, behavioural pattern recognition and automated risk scoring. However, the CBN said institutions must ensure governance oversight of machine learning systems, including annual independent model validation and explainable alerts that allow investigators to understand why a transaction was flagged.

Key Takeaways

Nigeria's decision to embed artificial intelligence into financial crime supervision reflects a structural shift in how regulators monitor banking systems in large emerging markets. Nigeria has one of the most active digital payment ecosystems in Africa, with rapid growth in mobile banking, fintech wallets and instant transfers. As transaction volumes increase, financial crime detection using manual compliance reviews becomes difficult. AI-based monitoring systems allow financial institutions to analyse millions of transactions in real time and identify patterns linked to fraud, money laundering or terrorist financing. The move also aligns Nigeria with global compliance standards promoted by the Financial Action Task Force, which encourages risk-based monitoring supported by advanced analytics. Nigeria strengthened its AML framework in recent years and was removed from the FATF grey list in 2025 after reforms aimed at improving financial transparency. At the same time, fraud cases continue to increase as digital payments expand. Data from the Financial Institutions Training Centre show fraud losses rose 603% to ₦3.29 billion in the first quarter of 2025. By mandating automated monitoring tools, the CBN is attempting to build a financial crime detection architecture where banks, fintech firms and payment processors can identify suspicious activity earlier and share intelligence with regulators. The policy also signals a broader trend across global banking where regulators expect financial institutions to combine fraud monitoring, AML surveillance and customer identity verification into a single technology platform capable of assessing risk across the entire financial system.