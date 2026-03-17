Angola: European Union Ambassadors Reaffirm Support for Angola's Blue Economy

Talatona — Ambassadors from European countries accredited to Angola on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the development of the blue economy in the country, within the framework of the project "Initiative for a Sustainable and Strategic Blue Economy in Angola", financed by the European Union.

Speaking in Luanda at the 1st Workshop presenting the project, the Portuguese ambassador to Angola, Nuno Matias, stated that the initiative aims to transform Angola's maritime potential into an engine for sustainable growth, food security and economic prosperity.

According to the diplomat, the project is aligned with the Angolan national strategy for the maritime sector and focuses on an integrated approach that combines ocean conservation with economic development.

He emphasized that the objectives of the initiative include strengthening the implementation of the maritime spatial planning plan, strengthening institutional capacities and raising awareness among local communities about the sustainable management of marine resources.

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"Angola's maritime heritage is extraordinary, and the country has unique conditions to establish the ocean economy as one of the strategic pillars of its development," he emphasized.

He added that the fisheries sector already plays a significant role in the national economy and employs more than 150,000 people, representing nearly 3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an essential component of the blue economy.

In turn, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Angola, Manuel Maria Lejarreta, stressed that the project is the result of a long process of consultation between European partners and the Angolan Government and aims to support the sustainable development of the fisheries sector and marine resources.

The diplomat cited his country's experience in the field of fisheries, marine research and sustainability, stating that he will put this knowledge at the service of cooperation with Angola.

He also stressed that the project aims to boost governance in the sector, promote economic development linked to the sea and ensure the preservation of marine ecosystems.

The French ambassador to Angola, Sophie Aubert, stated that for her country, two priorities go hand in hand, namely, food security and the preservation of biodiversity.

She explained that these two dimensions should not be treated separately, since human development depends on the conservation of ecosystems.

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The diplomat also mentioned the importance of the oceans in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity, recalling France's active role in promoting international initiatives related to the environment and the governance of the seas.

She also mentioned that France has one of the largest maritime economic zones in the world, thus strengthening the country's interest in cooperating with Angola in the development of the blue economy.

The official stressed that French participation in the project, through the mobilization of experts and specialized institutions, also reflects the priority given by the European Union to the sustainable management of the oceans.

The project "Initiative for a Sustainable and Strategic Blue Economy in Angola" is funded by the European Union and involves institutions such as the Camões Institute, the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIAP), Expertise France and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).GIZ/CS/DOJ