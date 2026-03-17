Nigeria: PWC, Lbs Sign MOU to Enhance Sustainability Capability Across Organisations

PwC Nigeria and Lagos Business School (LBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver specialised sustainability and climate-focused capacity-building programmes for sustainability professionals, senior executives and board members across Nigerian organisations.

Speaking on the MoU, Partner and Business School Leader, PwC Nigeria, Uloma Ojinmah, said: "Through this collaboration with the Lagos Business School, we are enhancing sustainability capability across Nigerian organisations.

"Drawing on PwC's advisory experience across sectors and LBS's executive education expertise, we are equipping professionals and leaders to integrate sustainability into strategy, capital allocation, risk management and operational execution in ways that support resilience and long-term enterprise value."

Partner, ESG, Sustainability & Climate Change, PwC Nigeria, Marilyn Obaisa-Osula added:

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"The ability of organisations to create long-term stakeholder value and sustain growth is increasingly shaped by how effectively they manage sustainability and ESG. Organisations that build this capability across employees, executive leadership and boards are better positioned to anticipate risk, respond to regulatory expectations and gain competitive advantage."

Director, LBS Sustainability Centre, Lagos Business School, Oreva Atanya added: "At Lagos Business School, we are committed to developing responsible leaders who inspire Africa's growth. Sustainability is integral to how businesses create economic value, and address climate, environmental, and social concerns."