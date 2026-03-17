South Sudan: Respect - Women With Disabilities Face 'Invisible Wounds' of Violence and Trauma

Juba — "Mental Health - Invisible Wounds: Mental Health, GBV, and the Lived Realities of Women with Disabilities in South Sudan - Let us take action!" is the title of the roundtable organized by the ResPEct project at the University of Juba.

The occasion was the recent International Women's Day. The event was attended by mental health experts and disability rights activists who gathered to discuss the mental health challenges faced by women with disabilities. The event brought together government officials, development partners, civil society groups, and experts dealing with gender-based violence and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Participants discussed how to promote mental well-being, raise public awareness, and address the challenges faced by vulnerable communities across the country.

The ResPEct project is co-funded by German development cooperation and the European Union and implemented by GIZ. In a statement released to the local press, Germany's ambassador to South Sudan, Gregory Bledjian, said the theme "Invisible Wounds" highlights the often unseen trauma and exclusion experienced by women and girls with disabilities. " Women and girls with disabilities face multiple risks, including higher exposure to sexual and gender-based violence and barriers to reporting abuse or accessing care," said Bledjian.

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"When mental well-being is compromised -- whether by conflict, trauma, stress, economic hardship or social stigma -- individuals' ability to learn, work, participate in civic life and support their families becomes severely limited," said European Union Ambassador to South Sudan, Pelle Enarsson.

"Mental mental health becomes a national development priority. Many wounds are invisible, yet real, and require recognition, care and action."

According to South Sudan's 2008 census, about 5% of the population -- roughly 420,000 people -- were living with disabilities. More recent estimates suggest the number could exceed 1 million people, or about 16% of the population. Reports indicate that about 75% of persons with disabilities face disadvantages when accessing services. High levels of trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder have also been reported, particularly among women and children.